PCB Unveils Official Anthem For Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the official anthem for the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 that will commence tomorrow in the USA and the Caribbean.

The song anthem is titled “Sadi Vari Oye,” this spirited anthem features renowned artists Arif Lohar, Ali Azmat, and Nehaal Naseem, blending their unique musical mantra to create a vibrant and energizing track.

ALSO READ 5 Crickters for WC Under 19 Picked through Mobilink Hunt for Heros

“Sadi Vari Oye” is more than just a song, it is a tribute to the unwavering support of Pakistan’s cricket fans who passionately cheer for their team through every triumph and challenge.

https://x.com/TheRealPCB/status/1796837377513537685

The anthem aims to unite the nation, celebrating the collective spirit and enthusiasm that defines Pakistan’s cricket fandom. The collaboration of Lohar’s folk charm, Azmat’s rock prowess, and Naseem’s fresh energy promises a powerful anthem that resonates with fans of all ages ahead of the showpiece event.

The PCB’s announcement of this anthem comes at a time when excitement for the T20 World Cup is building up and the fan’s anticipation for the mega-event is at a fever pitch.

“Sadi Vari Oye” has been composed to fuel the team’s journey with the support from millions of fans across the globe while inspiring the nation to come together, celebrate their shared love for cricket, and support the Pakistan team as they aim for glory.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Calls For Middle-Order To Perform After The Collapse Against England

With its catchy tunes and uplifting lyrics, “Sadi Vari Oye” is set to become an integral part of Pakistan’s cricket journey throughout the T20 World Cup, echoing in the country as the event begins tomorrow.

Pakistan will play their first match against the USA on June 6 in Dallas.

Check out the latest updates regarding T20 World Cup 2024 here!