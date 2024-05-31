PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Babar Azam Calls For Middle-Order To Perform After The Collapse Against England

Published May 31, 2024

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam called for the middle-order batters to step up following their defeat in the 4th T20I against England at the Kennington Oval by 7 wickets with 27 balls to spare.

Babar emphasized the urgent need for middle-order batters to elevate their performance. Pakistan, who were put into bat by England after losing the toss, started strongly during the powerplay but the middle order crumbled as soon as the Pakistan captain got out.

“After six overs we were doing very well, but then I got out, the middle-order needs to step up,” Babar remarked, in a post-match press conference.

Despite a promising start, the middle order’s inability to capitalize on the foundation laid by the top order led to a subpar total of 157.

Babar acknowledged England’s formidable bowling attack, noting that Pakistan had to take risks to stay competitive. “England’s bowling is very good, so we had to take our chances. Need to sort out those things for the World Cup,” he said, pointing to the upcoming mega-event as a focal point for improvement.

Babar also mentioned that while there were injuries within the squad, the team showcased moments of brilliance. “A few injuries but a lot of positives, we played well in patches, but to win you need 100%,” he added, underlining the necessity for a consistent and complete team effort.

This 2-0 series defeat serves as a crucial learning curve for Pakistan, who will need to address these issues to enhance their World Cup preparations.

Usman Khan was the best performer in Pakistan’s batting line-up as he scored 38 runs off just 21 deliveries with a strike rate of more than 180.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign is set to begin on June 6 against the hosts USA in Dallas at the Grand Prairie Stadium.

