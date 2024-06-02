CCP, PICG Agree to Collaborate More By Including Competition Law in Training Programs

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) agree to broaden the canvas of their collaboration with the inclusion of competition law modules in other PICG trainings in addition to the existing Directors Training Program (DTP).

In the meeting held between senior officials of CCP and PICG in Karachi, it was discussed that competition law provides an enabling environment and level playing field to all stakeholders in the economy.

It is very important for the decision makers, board members, entrepreneurs, corporate managers, officials of state-owned enterprises to have a good understanding of the Competition Law.

During the meeting, PICG officials apprised that they are launching an ESG Executive Track Programme soon that will comprise of mandatory as well as optional modules. This program is globally acknowledged to enhance the knowledge and capacities of participants at the mid-career level too.

It was discussed that existing collaboration between CCP and PICG will further expand and CCP will assist PICG in developing modules and will also provide resource persons to impart the training on modules pertaining to deterring deceptive marketing, the process of reviewing mergers & acquisitions, the criteria for granting exemptions, and agreements that are prohibited under the completion law.

The CCP and PICG officials appreciated that awareness of Competition Law has largely increased by the inclusion of modules in DTPs and will further amplify through the ESG program. The meeting also discussed that case study-based modules will be incorporated in upcoming DTPs and other PICG trainings on Competition Law.

It was highlighted that CCP is committed to fostering competition in all spheres of economic activities and is working closely with stakeholders like PICG, to create awareness of competition law which will translate into benefits for the undertakings and economy at large.

The meeting was attended from CCP by Salman Amin, Member, Ahmed Qadir, DG, and Raja Taimur, Deputy Director. Whereas, PICG was represented by its President, Mehmosh Khawaja, Company Secretary, Shafaq Fauzil Azim, and Manager of Marketing and Director Relations, Haani Jamal Khan.