Real Madrid to Announce Kylian Mbappé As New Signing Next Week

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 2, 2024 | 5:39 pm

After almost 10 years of pursuing the man, Spanish football giants Real Madrid will officially unveil French international Kylian Mbappé as their first signing of the summer, putting an end to months of uncertainty.

Mbappe is leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent and would be a marquee addition in the tradition of past Galacticos to wear the famous white shirt like Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo (both).

“Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO! Every document has been signed, sealed and completed. Real Madrid, set to announce Mbappé as new signing next week after winning the Champions League,” sports journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted a few moments ago.

“Mbappé made his decision in February; he can now be considered new Real player,” he said.

The 25-year-old French forward, long associated with the La Liga giants, is finally nearing the end of his prolonged transfer saga. It is widely anticipated that he will be seen at Santiago Bernabeu next week.

Throughout this journey, he has kept fans in suspense. Two years ago, he seemed poised to join Madrid but ended up signing an extension in Paris. This season, he declined a contract extension to stay with Paris Saint Germain, while rumors of him joining English outfit Arsenal kept many pure-hearted fans uneasy.

Earlier this week, Mbappe was spotted at the KAFD Globe Soccer Awards Europe, where he met with Mikel Arteta. The two had a brief conversation in front of the cameras, sparking a wave of conspiracy theories across the internet about the nature of their meeting.

“Why not?” Arteta earlier this year at a press briefing when quizzed on the Frenchmen joining Arsenal. “If we want to be the best team, we are going to need the best talent and the best players, that is for sure.”

Today’s news confirms that Kylian is headed for Madrid. But is Europe even ready to see Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Mbappe play together?

