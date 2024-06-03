800 Kg of Dead Chicken Meat Caught Before Entering Markets

By Sher Alam | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 3:31 pm

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a major crackdown on food safety violations on Lahore Jaranwala Road, seizing a vehicle loaded with 800 kilograms of dead chickens. The operation, which took place late on Monday night, resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the filing of criminal charges against them.

According to the PFA spokesperson, the authority had received a tip-off about a suspicious vehicle transporting potentially hazardous poultry. Acting on this information, a team of PFA officials set up a checkpoint on Lahore Jaranwala Road. At approximately 11 PM, they intercepted the vehicle in question.

ALSO READ

Upon inspection, the officials discovered that the vehicle was filled with dead chickens. Initial investigations revealed that these chickens were intended to be supplied to various food points and markets across the city.

Recognizing the severe health risks posed by the distribution of dead poultry, the PFA officials immediately took steps to neutralize the threat. The 800 kilograms of dead chickens were confiscated and, following strict protocol, were destroyed on the spot under the supervision of senior officers.

“The chickens were found in an extremely deteriorated state, unfit for human consumption. Allowing these to enter the food supply chain would have posed a serious health hazard,” said a senior PFA official present at the scene.

The three individuals arrested during the operation have been identified as key players in a larger network involved in the illegal distribution of dead poultry. They have been taken into custody, and a formal case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the food safety and public health laws.

“We are determined to trace the entire supply chain and hold all those involved accountable. This operation is a clear message to all that compromising on food safety will not be tolerated,” stated the PFA Director General.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Sher Alam

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>