Fly Jinnah Flight With Governor Sindh Onboard Escapes Fatal Crash

A Fly Jinnah Airlines flight carrying Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and 149 other passengers made an emergency landing at Karachi airport on Sunday due to a technical fault, according to sources within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The Islamabad-bound flight 670 took off from Karachi but was forced to return shortly after departure when the pilot detected a technical issue near Nawabshah. Demonstrating prudent decision-making, the pilot diverted the aircraft back to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, ensuring the safety of all passengers on board.

Upon landing, the flight was canceled, and passengers were safely disembarked. The sources within the CAA disclosed that this particular aircraft had experienced multiple emergency landings in the past due to similar technical faults.

“The pilot’s timely response and decision to return to Karachi ensured that all passengers, including the Sindh Governor, were safe and sound,” an insider revealed.

This incident raises concerns about the aircraft’s maintenance and the airline’s operational protocols. The repeated technical issues highlight the need for thorough inspections and stringent safety measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Governor Kamran Tessori and the other passengers are reported to be unharmed and were provided with alternate travel arrangements. The CAA has initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the technical fault and to ensure that necessary corrective actions are taken to prevent similar incidents.

Fly Jinnah Airlines has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. Passengers and aviation experts alike are calling for improved maintenance and safety checks to restore confidence in the airline’s operations.