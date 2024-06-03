Gold Price in Pakistan Stable in Line With International Trend

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 4:06 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan remained unchanged on Monday in line with the trend in the international market.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) stood at Rs. 240,300, while the price of 10 grams was Rs. 206,019.

The Sarafa Association once again said that the price of gold has been kept under cost by Rs. 3,000 due to the reduction in purchasing power of the buyers.

Last week, gold prices remained largely flat with minor fluctuations in price on a day-to-day basis. Gold ended the week up Rs. 300 per tola over the previous week.

Gold prices were flat in the international market as well today with investors awaiting US economic reports this week for clues on the economy’s direction.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>