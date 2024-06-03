Gold Price in Pakistan Stable in Line With International Trend

The price of gold in Pakistan remained unchanged on Monday in line with the trend in the international market.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) stood at Rs. 240,300, while the price of 10 grams was Rs. 206,019.

The Sarafa Association once again said that the price of gold has been kept under cost by Rs. 3,000 due to the reduction in purchasing power of the buyers.

Last week, gold prices remained largely flat with minor fluctuations in price on a day-to-day basis. Gold ended the week up Rs. 300 per tola over the previous week.

Gold prices were flat in the international market as well today with investors awaiting US economic reports this week for clues on the economy’s direction.