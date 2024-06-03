Karachi Airport Faces More Flight Delays and Cancellations

Passengers suffered again at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport as more flights were delayed or canceled on Monday.

According to details, PK-310, the PIA flight from Karachi to Quetta, has been canceled. Furthermore, PIA’s Karachi to Islamabad flight PK-368 was delayed.

In addition, AirSial’s flight PF-143 from Karachi to Lahore and SereneAir’s flight ER-522 on the same route have been canceled. Other cancellations include Airblue’s Lahore-bound flight PA-402, its Karachi to Islamabad flight PA-208, SereneAir’s Karachi to Islamabad flight ER-502, PIA’s Karachi to Islamabad flight PK-308, and SereneAir’s flight PR-554 to Peshawar.

On Saturday, runway L-25 at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport was closed for a week for cleaning. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated that the decision to close the runway was made due to a large amount of rubber particles on the surface.

“The runway will remain closed until June 7,” the CAA said. The authority clarified that flights will be redirected to alternative runways during this period.