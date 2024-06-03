Karachi Airport’s Security Humiliates Female Hajj Pilgrim

By Sher Alam | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 1:47 pm

The Ministry of Aviation has ordered an inquiry into an incident where the staff of the Airport Security Force (ASF) cut the hair of a woman pilgrim, Ms. Seema Bano, over suspicion at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The incident occurred on Saturday as Ms. Bano and her husband, Muhammad Shafi Ahmed, were preparing to depart for Haj via flight SV-701.

ALSO READ

This incident has sparked outrage and raised questions about the treatment of passengers and the protocols followed by security personnel at the airport. The Aviation Division issued an order from Islamabad, forming a Board of Inquiry (BoI) to investigate the incident.

According to the order: “An incident was reported on June 1, 2024, where ASF officials, during a search at international departures at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, stopped a family consisting of Ms. Seema Bano and her husband, Muhammad Shafi Ahmed, who were traveling for Haj via flight SV-701.” It further detailed that while the Anti-Narcotics Force had cleared Ms. Bano, ASF staff raised suspicions and subsequently cut her hair. “After scanning, she was cleared to board [the flight],” the order stated. “Therefore, it is considered necessary to inquire into this matter to ascertain the facts of the incident and fix responsibility.”

The aviation secretary has constituted a four-member board of inquiry, instructing them to finalize their report within two working days. The BoI has been asked to ascertain whether the ASF officials’ actions were in line with established protocols or if they overstepped their authority. Additionally, the board will take responsibility if any wrongdoing is found.

