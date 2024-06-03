Matco Foods Resumes Production At Its Dextrose Monohydrate Plant

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 11:47 am

Matco Foods Limited (PSX: MFL) resumed regular production at ats Dextrose Monohydrate plant on June 1, 2024, the food & personal care producer informed the main bourse on Monday.

“The Dextrose Monohydrate (DMH) Plant resumed regular production after process improvements and routine maintenance on June 1, 2024,” the stock filing stated.

The principal activity of Matco Foods Limited is to carry out the business of processing and export of rice, rice glucose, rice protein, pink salt, masala, and kheer.

At the time of filing, MFL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 28.22, up 8 percent or Rs. 2.09 with a turnover of 1.039 million shares on Monday.

ProPK Staff

lens

>