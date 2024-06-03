Matco Foods Resumes Production At Its Dextrose Monohydrate Plant

Matco Foods Limited (PSX: MFL) resumed regular production at ats Dextrose Monohydrate plant on June 1, 2024, the food & personal care producer informed the main bourse on Monday.

“The Dextrose Monohydrate (DMH) Plant resumed regular production after process improvements and routine maintenance on June 1, 2024,” the stock filing stated.

ALSO READ CCP, PICG Agree to Collaborate More By Including Competition Law in Training Programs

The principal activity of Matco Foods Limited is to carry out the business of processing and export of rice, rice glucose, rice protein, pink salt, masala, and kheer.

At the time of filing, MFL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 28.22, up 8 percent or Rs. 2.09 with a turnover of 1.039 million shares on Monday.