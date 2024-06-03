Oxford University Announces Scholarships for Pakistani Students

In a landmark development, the University of Oxford has agreed to offer scholarships to students from Balochistan under the Benazir Scholarship Program, as reported by 24NewsHD TV channel.

An agreement was signed between Oxford University and the Government of Balochistan to facilitate this initiative.

Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti attended the signing ceremony of the scholarship agreement between the Oxford Pakistan Program and the University of Oxford for students from Balochistan. Speaking at the event, Bugti emphasized that the scholarship will bridge the educational gap and promote higher education.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti is the first Chief Minister of Balochistan to address Oxford’s Lady Margaret Hall, where Benazir Bhutto, the only Muslim world leader with a portrait displayed in the hall, also studied. The event was attended by 150 delegates, including Malala Yousafzai, Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Aamir Ibrahim, Mohammad Khishgi, Farooq Sheikh, and Prof. Kamal Munir.

“The poor students of Balochistan will receive an education where many great personalities, including the martyred Benazir Bhutto, studied,” said Bugti. He highlighted that this initiative would connect the local needs of Balochistan with global educational standards, addressing educational disparities and enhancing the linkage between local aspirations and international academic standards.

ALSO READ German Embassy in Pakistan Announces Student Visa Application Schedule

“This is a fundamental commitment to the educational transformation and empowerment of Balochistan’s youth,” Bugti outlined. He noted that higher education plays a crucial role in strengthening democracy and social progress and that this scholarship will be a milestone in training future leaders from Balochistan.

“This is not just financial aid, but a means of empowering young people from Balochistan,” Bugti elaborated.

The new scholarship program is expected to provide opportunities for talented Baloch students to pursue higher education at one of the world’s leading universities.