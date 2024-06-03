Pakistan Nears Semi-Final Berth by Thrashing Canada in FIH Hockey Nations Cup

Pakistan defeated Canada 8-1 in the FIH Nations Cup in their second Pool B match at Gneizo, Poland to get a strong hold on the semifinal berth as they top their group with one game to go.

Forward Rana Waheed Ashraf, who netted four goals displayed a world-class performance against Canada and Ghazanfar Ali contributed significantly to the victory with a brace, while Abdul Rehman and Hannan Shahid also found the back of the net to make the score 8-1.

Pakistan’s attacking prowess was evident throughout the game, but it was in the fourth quarter that they truly overwhelmed the Canadian defense, scoring five goals while finishing the game strongly.

The match began with Canada scoring early in the 2nd minute, but Pakistan asserted themselves on the game with Ashraf scoring the equalizer. As the game progressed, Pakistan’s relentless offense and cohesive team play dismantled the Canadian defense.

Ashraf’s remarkable performance was the highlight, showcasing his agility and precision. His four goals not only underscored his talent but also his importance to the team’s prolific display. Ghazanfar Ali’s brace further compounded Canada’s woes, as Pakistan continued to apply pressure throughout the game.

The final quarter was a spectacle of offensive hockey from Roelant Oltman’s men as they scored five goals in quick succession. This surge sealed the comprehensive victory helping Pakistan register a healthy goal difference of +7.

With a healthy goal difference, Pakistan now sits in a strong position in Pool B, boosting their chances of advancing to the semifinals. The team will look to maintain this momentum against France in the next match as they continue their quest for the Nations Cup title.

Pakistan will face France on June 5 in their last match of the group stage of the FIH Nations Cup.

Here is the full points table: