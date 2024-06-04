British Diplomat Avoids Arrest in Islamabad After Hitting Policeman

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 4, 2024 | 4:47 pm

An Islamabad police constable was struck by a vehicle driven by a foreign embassy official on Shahrah-e-Dastoor. Following the incident, the Islamabad police have registered a case against the official.

According to police sources, the official car involved belonged to the UK High Commission and their Third Secretary was driving it. Police later impounded the vehicle.

ALSO READ

The officials stated that the traffic collision occurred at Radio Pakistan Chowk on Constitution Avenue, where manual traffic management was underway due to a power outage.

A police constable, part of the Security Division, was riding his motorcycle from Isphani Road towards Radio Pakistan Chowk. However, his side was open to traffic.

The diplomat was driving her official Honda car along Constitution Avenue from D-Chowk when an ITP official manually halted traffic from her side. Despite the signal, the diplomat disregarded it and hit the constable, causing him injuries.

The ITP and local police authorities impounded the car and rushed the injured constable, identified as Amir Dad, to the hospital for treatment. According to a spokesperson for the federal police, the driver was a third secretary at the British High Commission. He added that the police impounded the official car for legal proceedings.

ALSO READ

However, the spokesperson stated that the driver was permitted to leave after identifying herself as a diplomat. Meanwhile, the injured constable was shifted to the Polyclinic and later taken to Pims for medical tests. As per the spokesperson, his condition appears to be stable.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>