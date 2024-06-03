Weather Dept. Gives Much Awaited Good News Amid Severe Heatwave

According to a recent government notice, heatwave conditions across Pakistan are expected to subside this week. The Meteorological Department has forecast dust-thunderstorm rain in the upper regions of the country from June 4 to June 7.

The Met Office reported that a shallow westerly wave is likely to enter the upper and central parts of the country on Tuesday evening or night and may persist for the following three days. Under the influence of this weather system, various regions will experience varied weather phenomena.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

Rain with wind and thunderstorms is anticipated in multiple areas, including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar in Gilgit-Baltistan. In Kashmir, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur will be affected. These conditions will occur from the evening of June 3 to June 8, with occasional breaks.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Dust storms and thunderstorms with rain are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, and Kurram. This weather will persist from the evening of June 4 to June 8, intermittently.

Punjab and Islamabad

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, as well as Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali, duststorms and thunderstorms with rain are predicted from June 4 to June 6. Additionally, isolated rain with duststorms and thunderstorms is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, and Layyah from the evening of June 5 to June 7.

Balochistan

Dust storms and thunderstorms with isolated rain are forecast for Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, and Barkhan from the evening of June 5 to June 7, with occasional gaps.

Sindh

Dust storms and gusty winds with isolated rain and thunderstorms are expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, and Larkana on June 6 and June 7.

The government notice highlights several potential impacts of the upcoming weather conditions:

Dust storms, windstorms, and lightning may disrupt daily routines, damage standing crops, and affect loose structures such as electric poles, vehicles, and solar panels.

The prevailing heatwave conditions are likely to diminish during the forecast period.

The notice also advised all relevant authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward situations. Citizens are encouraged to stay updated with weather advisories and follow any instructions issued by local authorities to ensure their safety.