Celebrate Father’s Day in Saudi: The Perfect Destination for this Special Occasion

This Father’s Day, treat your dad to some of the most unique experiences Saudi has to offer. A fascinating destination, Saudi boasts a diverse array of activities tailored to every dad’s interests.

From cultural attractions and adventure-filled amusement parks to outdoor recreation options, luxurious stays, and shopping malls, there’s something special for every dad to enjoy.

Elevate the Occasion with a Luxury Stay

Luxury hotels in Saudi are the pinnacle of opulence, offering travelers lavish accommodations and world-class amenities, perfect for a Father’s Day celebration.

The Nujuma, Ritz-Carlton Reserve is situated on a pristine set of private islands. Recently opened, it is the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the Middle East, nestled within the captivating Blue Hole cluster of islands, where pristine coral reefs thrive beneath the surface and the celestial canopy above paints an endless tapestry of stars.

St. Regis Red Sea Resort and Six Senses Southern Dunes: ​​Experience unparalleled luxury at these newly opened resorts, with more luxurious accommodations set to grace the Red Sea coast in the coming years.

Habitas AlUla: Time out after a day of adventure at sustainable retreat Habitas AlUla, home to Thuraya Wellness, a secluded heaven created to enhance well-being and restore balance. Relax with sunrise yoga, private fitness sessions or treatments from the resident physiotherapist.

The Jeddah EDITION: Situated along the Jeddah Corniche, adjacent to the Yacht Club & Marina and the F1 racetrack, this hotel offers unparalleled convenience with easy access to Jeddah’s City Center and the Red Sea Mall. Featuring 63 rooms, including 11 suites, the newly opened hotel boasts a signature restaurant, a cozy lobby lounge, an intimate bar, a rooftop terrace, and a refreshing pool.

An Outdoor Adventure with the Wildlife in Aseer

Embark on an unforgettable adventure in Aseer, the premier destination for nature lovers. At 3,000 meters, perched on the side of Saudi’s highest mountain, Soudah is the unofficial outdoor adventure capital of Saudi and part of the vast Aseer National Park. Its network of hiking routes, lush greenery, cool mountain air, wild nature and mist-cloaked valleys make for the perfect Father’s Day getaway.

Whether your dad prefers hiking, paragliding, cycling, or kayaking, there’s endless excitement and adrenaline-pumping activities in this breathtaking region.

For nature-loving dads, the Jurf Raydah Reserve nestled within Sarawat Mountains is a must-visit. Amidst the fragrant juniper trees and exotic flora like cacti, wild olives, and banana trees, you will encounter fascinating wildlife, from Arabian woodpeckers to the rare and endangered Aseer magpie.

You can also gift your father a thrilling experience by booking him a hike on a 250 year old trail in the Sawda Mountains.

The upcoming Aseer Season 2024 also has exciting events to offer which you can enjoy during your trip – from live music to delectable dining options and family-friendly activities and athletic championships.

Adventures in the Red Sea

Saudi is one of the best diving spots in the world with its pristine waters, white sandy beaches, an abundance of thriving coral reefs and some of the world’s coolest shipwrecks. The Red Sea is home to more than 90 pristine islands, dormant volcanoes, mountain canyons, and historical and cultural sites spanning 28,000 square kilometers, and boasts the world’s fourth-largest barrier reef system.

For adventure-loving dads, the Red Sea is a paradise. Enjoy activities such as kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, guided dive excursions and snorkeling excursions, and more.

Spend a weekend at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC)

Perfect for families, KAEC is a haven that offers luxurious resorts, locally styled accommodations, and a range of water activities on stunning beaches for a perfect weekend getaway.

Book exciting adventures at Yam Beach in KAEC, with options to rent a banana boat, donut boat, or kayak, or enjoy a scenic stroll along the turquoise seashores. For dads who love to golf, indulge in a round or two at The Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, located in the luxurious district of Al Murooj within KAEC.

Book Your Dad a Self-Care Day at the Four Seasons Spa

Tranquility and rejuvenation await at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh. With more men prioritizing self-care and wellness, pamper your dad with a much-needed break from the daily grind, where they can choose from a range of luxurious treatments designed to soothe and revitalize, such as the all-time favorite traditional Moroccan Hammam ritual, or a hot stone massage to melt away tension provide deep relaxation.

Immerse in culture and history in Al Baha

Known as the jewel of the south, the enchanting Al Baha Province boasts dense forests, majestic mountains, cascading waterfalls, and picturesque valleys, all steeped in a history brimming with ancient traditions, which makes for a wonderful glamping or camping experience.

Discover the region’s vibrant culture and history at the Al Baha Museum, embark in an exhilarating hike along scenic trails in Shada Mountain Park, or wander through the charming narrow alleyways in Al Qala old town, where dad can browse through the local shops brimming with handicrafts, souvenirs, and aromatic spices.

Culinary Delights and Attractions in Al-Balad, Jeddah’s Historic District

Better known as ‘Historic Jeddah’ or the Old Town, the Al Balad district of Jeddah is a UNESCO World Heritage site boasting buildings that date back to 7th century.

Treat your dad to the renowned seafood scene when in Jeddah. Nestled along its stunning coastal location, Jeddah boasts a rich seafood culture that is not to be missed.

Indulge in the finest selection of freshly caught fish expertly prepared; from delicate filets to hearty seafood platters at Twina Obhur, or immerse in the elegance of Japanese coastal flavors for an unforgettable dining experience at Kuuru.

After a hearty meal, you can cool down from the summer heat in the captivating Fakieh Aquarium, the immersive Jeddah Open Air Museum, and the iconic King Fahd’s Fountain, which casts its enchanting spray along the waterfront.

Find Dad the Ideal Gift or Spend the Day at One of Saudi’s Many Shopping Destinations

Boulevard City: Treat dad to a day of excitement with thrilling activities and delicious cuisines at different food corners in Boulevard City, a one-stop entertainment and relaxation hub for families of all ages to enjoy. Besides fun zones and virtual reality game experiences for thrill seekers, fitness enthusiasts can also try their hand (or fist) at Mike Tyson’s Boxing Club.

Red Sea Mall: Nestled near the picturesque Waterfront Promenade along the Corniche, the Red Sea Mall stands as one of Jeddah’s premier shopping destinations. Pick out dad’s favorites within the vast array of international brands and entertainment options.

Jeddah Boulevard: For the modern dad who appreciates a contemporary shopping experience amidst sleek architecture, Jeddah Boulevard offers a delightful mix of retail therapy and culinary delights.

Mall of Arabia: Make Father’s Day a family affair at the Mall of Arabia, which offers many entertainment options. With attractions like the beloved Kidzania indoor game village, both kids and dads can have a blast.

It has never been easier, smoother, and safer to visit Saudi – visa initiatives have been continuously developed, with the eVisa program now including 66 countries, reduction of the total price of the eVisa by 20%, as well as the free 96-hour Stopover Visa.

To learn more about Saudi and experiencing all the unique experiences with your family, visit the official site for more information. Plan your unforgettable trip today!