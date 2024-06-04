Cement Sales Up by Almost 8% During May

Cement despatches increased by 7.83 percent in May 2024 with total cement despatches during the month recorded at 4.275 million tons against 3.965 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year (FY23).

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during May 2024 were 3.357 million tons compared to 3.432 million tons in May 2023, showing a decline of 2.17 percent. Exports despatches however increased by a massive 72.16 percent as the volumes increased from 533,215 tons in May 2023 to 917,962 tons in May 2024.

In May 2024, North-based cement mills despatched 2.915 million tons cement showing an increase of 1.36 percent against 2.876 million tons despatches in May 2023. South-based mills despatched 1.359 million tons cement during May 2024 which was 24.91 percent more compared to the despatches of 1.089 million tons during May 2023.

North-based cement mills despatched 2.753 million tons cement in domestic markets in May 2024 showing a decline of 0.44 percent against 2.765 million tons despatches in May 2023. South-based mills despatched 604,672 tons cement in local markets during May 2024 which was 9.33 percent less compared to the despatches of 666,867 during May 2023.

Exports from North-based mills increased by 46.11 percent as the quantities increased from 111,511 tons in May 2023 to 162,929 tons in May 2024. Exports from South also increased by 79.04 percent to 755,033 tons in May 2024 from 421,704 tons during the same month last year.

During the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (11MFY24), total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 41.730 million tons which is 3 percent higher than 40.516 million tons despatched during 11MFY23.

Domestic despatches during this period were 35.097 million tons against 36.526 million tons during the same period last year showing a reduction of 3.91 percent. Export despatches were 66.26 percent more as the volumes increased to 6.633 million tons during 11MFY24 compared to 3.990 million tons exports done during 11MFY23.

North-based Mills despatched 28.931 million tons cement domestically during 11MFY24 showing a reduction of 3.31 percent than cement despatches of 29.921 million tons during 11MFY23. Exports from the North increased by 38.47 percent to 1.349 million tons during 11MFY24 compared with 0.974 million tons exported during 11MFY23.

Total despatches by North-based Mills reduced by 1.99 percent to 30.280 million tons during 11MFY24 from 30.896 million tons during 11MFY23.

Domestic despatches by South-based Mills during 11MFY24 were 6.166 million tons showing a reduction of 6.64 percent over 6.605 million tons cement despatched during 11MFY23.

Exports from South increased by 75.23 percent to 5.284 million tons during 11MFY24 compared with 3.015 million tons exported during 11MFY23. Total despatches by South-based Mills increased by 19.02 percent to 11.450 million tons during 11MFY24 from 9.620 million tons during 11MFY23.

A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association said that a healthy rise in exports is a good omen, however, the industry is largely dependent on domestic markets to reach its potential. It is a matter of serious concern that the cement sector continues to post negative growth in local despatches for the 9th straight month. We are very hopeful that the government will give due attention to the concerns of the cement industry in the upcoming budget.

“We have an almost one-third idle capacity, which if utilized, can bring our operational costs down and provide relief to the end consumers”, he added.