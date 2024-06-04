Instagram is Testing The Most Annoying Kind of Ads

In a recent development that surprised social media users, Instagram has confirmed that it is testing intrusive ads that cannot be skipped within the app.

Images of these new types of ads, known as “ad breaks”, have started making rounds on the internet. These ad breaks come with a countdown timer, effectively stopping you from scrolling through the app until the countdown lasts, similar to full-screen video ads.

Although Instagram has not disclosed detailed information, a spokesperson from Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that the company is conducting tests to identify formats that could provide value to advertisers. The spokesperson highlighted that these are preliminary tests and any significant changes from the results will be announced.

The story came to light when Instagram user Dan Levy posted a screenshot showing an unskippable ad during the test. Levy criticized the move as “bonkers.”

Instagram has not revealed where it is testing this feature or whether it will spread to other regions. But, from various social media posts complaining about the feature, it seems that the “ad breaks” appear while scrolling through videos or Reels. This is unsurprising given how Instagram’s transformation into a platform that heavily emphasizes video content, through features such as Stories and Reels, is a logical progression from its original function as a photo-sharing app.

It is unclear whether content creators will have any control over the placement of these ads.