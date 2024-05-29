Facebook Will Use Your Personal Info to Train Its AI

Concerns about data protection have surfaced following Meta’s announcement that it will begin utilizing its users’ posts, photos, and other personal information to train its Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and services on Facebook and Instagram.

Users of these platforms are automatically included in this process unless they choose to opt-out. However, opting out requires navigating through several steps, leading to apprehension among data privacy advocates and experts.

Many users on different Meta social media platforms recently received a notification stating that starting June 26, the company will expand its “AI at Meta experiences,” which includes Meta AI and AI creative tools. The notification said:

To help bring these experiences to you, we’ll now rely on the legal basis called legitimate interests for using your information to develop and improve AI at Meta.

However, the message adds that users do have the option to object to how their information is used for these purposes. It also states that if their objection is accepted, it will be applied in the future.

To opt for objection, users need to click the link in the notification and complete a form stating why they disagree with their data being used in this manner. Afterward, they must check their email for a confirmation code to finalize their objection.

Simon McGarr, a solicitor and director of Data Compliance Europe said: