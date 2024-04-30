Threads is Giving Away Thousands of Dollars to Content Creators

Meta is attracting creators with the potential to earn thousands of dollars for going viral on Threads through a new, invitation-only bonus program associated with its latest app, which is meant to rival X.

Although there has been no official announcement from Meta as of yet, a new Instagram support page has shared details about this program and how it shares revenue with creators. According to the page, creators will be able to make money “based on the performance of [their] Threads post” and also through the number of posts they create. The specifics of the bonus terms seem to be tailored to each participant, as the company indicates that “details of the bonus program may vary by participant.”

Meta is not alone in attempting to attract creators with the promise of financial rewards. X provides direct payments to creators, although its approach involves a revenue-sharing model that benefits users who opt for premium subscriptions. This method bases payouts on the level of user engagement.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg, Threads was standing at 150 million monthly users as of last week, signifying a steady growth ever since its launch last year. This is far from the ambitious goal of 1 billion users envisioned by Zuckerburg during the launch of Threads and also falls short of X’s 550 million, announced last month by Elon Musk. However, X has nearly 2 decades of history behind it while Threads became official only last year.

In any case, bringing new creators on board could be crucial to Threads to create more engagement. The social platform has recently partnered with pop music sensation Taylor Swift to promote her latest album on Threads.