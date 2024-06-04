Lahore High Court Announces Six-Week Summer Vacation

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 4, 2024 | 11:27 am

In a notification issued on Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced a six-week-long summer vacation.

As per the notification, the Lahore High Court judges are scheduled to have a six-week summer break from July 1 to August 31, 2024. During this period, all regional benches, including the principal one, will be closed.

ALSO READ

It is pertinent to mention that specific cases such as bail applications, stay orders, and habeas corpus pleas will continue to be heard as per the regular schedule, despite the vacation.

Following the conclusion of the summer vacations, normal proceedings for all other categories of cases will resume on September 1, 2024.

Earlier, Punjab’s education ministry announced an earlier start to vacations than the previously scheduled date due to the heatwave.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, the Punjab School Education Department (SED) has imposed a province-wide ban on summer school camps in all public and private schools.

It stated that no private school is allowed to conduct a summer camp without official approval and a departmental notification in place.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>