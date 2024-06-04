Lahore High Court Announces Six-Week Summer Vacation

In a notification issued on Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced a six-week-long summer vacation.

As per the notification, the Lahore High Court judges are scheduled to have a six-week summer break from July 1 to August 31, 2024. During this period, all regional benches, including the principal one, will be closed.

It is pertinent to mention that specific cases such as bail applications, stay orders, and habeas corpus pleas will continue to be heard as per the regular schedule, despite the vacation.

Following the conclusion of the summer vacations, normal proceedings for all other categories of cases will resume on September 1, 2024.

Earlier, Punjab’s education ministry announced an earlier start to vacations than the previously scheduled date due to the heatwave.

Meanwhile, the Punjab School Education Department (SED) has imposed a province-wide ban on summer school camps in all public and private schools.

It stated that no private school is allowed to conduct a summer camp without official approval and a departmental notification in place.