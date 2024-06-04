Luxeed S9: New Huawei Crossover SUV Spotted in China

Spy shots have recently surfaced of the latest model from Luxeed, a car brand co-developed by Chery and Huawei. The new vehicle, titled S9, has been seen undergoing road tests in China.

Luxeed S9 is a sporty crossover SUV, with a profile reminiscent of the forthcoming Nio ET9. While it shares some similarities with the existing S7 model, particularly up to the C-pillar, the rear of the S9 has a distinctively stubby and abrupt ending.

At the front, the S9 features headlights with three lenses, extending into the air intake. A lidar unit is visible on the roof, indicating advanced driver-assistance capabilities. The side profile reveals minimal overhangs at both the front and rear, contributing to its sleek, sporty look.

The rear of the car maintains a design continuity with the S7, featuring a through-light design with larger clusters at each end. The tailgate has a duck-tail design and ends high up with a minimal rear window. The doors are expected to be frameless, adding to the car’s modern aesthetic.

Interior spy shots reveal a sophisticated, double-layer design similar to the S7. An LCD instrument screen is positioned towards the back of the dashboard, while a centrally located, floating control screen sits at the intersection of the dashboard and center console.

The steering wheel has a unique squashed appearance with only two scroll wheels for controls. Face recognition technology is mounted on the A-pillar, highlighting the car’s advanced security and personalization features.

While specific details about the S9’s powertrain are still under wraps, it is expected to feature a Huawei motor system and an 800V silicon carbide high-voltage platform. The S7 offers single-motor and dual-motor versions with a maximum power of 288 HP for the rear-wheel-drive model and 489 HP for the all-wheel-drive model. The S9 is anticipated to match or exceed these power outputs. Battery options are likely to include 82 kWh and 100 kWh packs, similar to those available in the S7.

The official launch of the Luxeed S9 is expected either later this month or in the third quarter of this year. Huawei and Chery are keen to avoid the pitfalls encountered with the Luxeed S7, which required a relaunch in April 2024 despite initial deliveries starting in November 2023.