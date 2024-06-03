Rockstar Jokingly Teases GTA 7 A Year Ahead of GTA 6 Release

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jun 3, 2024

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is still a year away from release, but Rockstar has already mentioned GTA 7, giving fans a taste of what is to come, probably a decade later when they have children.

This teaser comes from a recent interview with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, who jokingly teased the existence of GTA 7. This means that even though we are a long way off the official release, the project is still likely on the table and will eventually launch one day.

Until then we have GTA 6 to look forward to, which is generating a significant amount of hype, and rightfully so. This is because GTA 5 is one of the biggest video game titles of all time and still has a very active online player base even after more than 10 years of release.

The GTA 6 trailer shattered the records of even GTA 5, getting 93 million views within just 24 hours. The recent interview did not talk about a PC release for GTA 6, but following the track record of Rockstar’s previous releases, we can safely say that it will arrive on PC eventually if not immediately.

GTA 6 does not have a precise launch date yet, as Rockstar has only confirmed that it is coming during “Fall 2025.” It will only be available on consoles at first and some are speculating that the PlayStation 5 Pro will launch ahead of GTA 6 to support the new title, most likely with demanding hardware power.

Aasil Ahmed

