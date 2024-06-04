Rupee Gains Six Paisas Against US Dollar To End Session

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) rose slightly against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was stable all day and closed in green against the greenback. It posted losses against most of the other major currencies during today’s session.

The interbank rate stayed at 278/$ most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were strictly at 278 today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.02 percent to close at 278.29 after gaining six paisas against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.86 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 50.82 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 94.82 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen during the session, the PKR gained nearly six paisas today.

The PKR was green against some of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It gained one paisa against the Saudi Riyal (SAR), one paisa against the UAE Dirham (AED), and 37 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

Meanwhile, it lost 45 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), Rs. 1.75 against the British Pound (GBP), and Rs. 1.16 against the Euro (EUR) in today’s interbank currency market.