2024 T20 World Cup Points Table as India Thrash Ireland

India won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium, Rohit Sharma’s men dominated from the start as Ireland’s batting crumbled under immense pressure and unfamiliar conditions.

Gareth Delaney was the only batter for the Irish side who could get past the 20-run mark while only four batters managed to get past the double figures.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled exceptionally well giving just 6 runs in his 3 overs spell while picking up a couple of scalps while Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-27 in his allotted 4 overs.

Arshdeep Singh also bowled well with an economy rate of 8.75 while picking up 2 wickets in the process restricting Ireland to only 96 runs in 16 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant bludgeoned the Irish bowlers all across the park for fun with the Indian skipper scoring a magnificent 50 off 36 balls including 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Delhi Capitals star and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant anchored the innings with controlled aggression as he finished the innings with his captain in style.

India defeated Ireland by 8 wickets in their first match of the T20 World Cup campaign with an emphatic performance in all departments.

