CCP to Hold Public Hearings for Gathering Info on Illegal Housing Schemes

The Competition Commission of Pakistan is holding four public hearings to gather information against alleged illegal housing schemes located in Punjab.

CCP is investigating 121 housing schemes in four major cities of Punjab. These housing schemes are allegedly engaged in Deceptive Marketing Practices by falsely claiming their approvals with the Town Municipal Administrations and other concerned authorities, the commission said in a tweet on X.

The distribution of false or misleading information is prohibited under Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010. Such false and misleading information harms the interests of businesses and consumers alike, it added.

CCP is holding public hearings as part of its ongoing inquiry against these housing schemes.

Dates and Locations

Sheikhupura: District Council Office, 4th June 2024, 10 am – 3 pm

Nankana Sahib: District Council Hall, 5th June 2024, 10 am – 3 pm

Kasur: District Council Hall, 6th June 2024, 10 am – 3 pm

Lahore: Quaid-e-Azam Library, Bagh-e-Jinnah, 7th June 2024, 10 am – 4 pm

CCP has extended an invitation to all stakeholders, comprising land sellers, plot/file buyers, advertisers, estate agents, residents, and the general public, to participate in the hearings. Attendees are encouraged to present their statements and submit evidence, documentation, or pertinent marketing material regarding the purported unapproved/illegal housing schemes.