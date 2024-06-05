Chinese Company Keen to Invest in Mobile, E-Bike Manufacturing in Pakistan

Chinese company Transsion Holdings has shown keen interest in investing in a number of sectors in Pakistan including mobile phones and electric bikes.

The interest was expressed by the founder and Chairman of Transsion Holdings Zhu Zhaojiang during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Shenzhen.

According to Radio Pakistan, the company is interested not only in investing in the manufacturing of mobile phones, and electric bikes but is also interested in modern agriculture and fintech in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the premier asked the federal ministers and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China to prepare a strategy together with Transsion Holdings in this regard.

Sharif said the government is ensuring the provision of facilities to foreign investors and businessmen. He invited Transsion Holdings to manufacture goods locally in Pakistan and export them abroad.

The prime minister said Pakistan has all kinds of resources and its biggest strength is the young manpower.

Zhaojiang informed the premier that the company has already established a unit in Pakistan for the production of mobile phones, which has provided employment to over 5,000 Pakistanis.

He added that his company is deeply interested in expanding its investment in mobile phones in Pakistan, which will increase its exports from Pakistan.

Transsion Holdings is a Chinese manufacturer of mobile phones based in Shenzhen. It was the largest smartphone manufacturer by sales in Africa in 2017, and also sells mobile phones in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Latin America.