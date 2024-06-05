Delegation from 40th Mid-Career Management Course Visits PTA

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 5, 2024 | 7:43 pm

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman met with a delegation of officers and faculty members from the 40th Mid-Career Management Course organized by the National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar, during their visit to PTA Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the visit, the delegation was welcomed by senior officers from PTA. The delegation was given a detailed presentation about the role and functioning of PTA, specifically focusing on cyber security initiatives for the telecom sector, consumer issues, and Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).

