Government is Considering Ending Saturday Holiday: Sources

The federal government is considering ending Saturday as a holiday, sources familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Division has asked all ministries to provide suggestions regarding the potential cancellation of Saturday as a holiday.

Sources revealed that after collecting feedback from various ministries, the proposal to eliminate Saturday as a holiday will be presented to the federal cabinet for final approval. Reports suggest that observing Saturday as a holiday has yielded unsatisfactory results.

The proposal to eliminate the Saturday holiday is set to be reviewed during a cabinet meeting scheduled to take place after Eid-ul-Adha. According to local media reports, there is a possibility that the federal government employees’ Saturday holiday may be canceled.

The government has been informed that having a Saturday holiday does not result in any savings in electricity or other matters, and the expenses remain the same. However, it does create difficulties for the public.

From July 1 onwards, it’s expected that all departments will transition to having their weekly holiday solely on Sundays.