Government is Considering Ending Saturday Holiday: Sources

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 5, 2024 | 11:31 am

The federal government is considering ending Saturday as a holiday, sources familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Division has asked all ministries to provide suggestions regarding the potential cancellation of Saturday as a holiday.

ALSO READ

Sources revealed that after collecting feedback from various ministries, the proposal to eliminate Saturday as a holiday will be presented to the federal cabinet for final approval. Reports suggest that observing Saturday as a holiday has yielded unsatisfactory results.

The proposal to eliminate the Saturday holiday is set to be reviewed during a cabinet meeting scheduled to take place after Eid-ul-Adha. According to local media reports, there is a possibility that the federal government employees’ Saturday holiday may be canceled.

The government has been informed that having a Saturday holiday does not result in any savings in electricity or other matters, and the expenses remain the same. However, it does create difficulties for the public.

ALSO READ

From July 1 onwards, it’s expected that all departments will transition to having their weekly holiday solely on Sundays.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>