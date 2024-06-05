Govt Grants Early Release to Prisoners During Eid ul Azha

The Punjab government is set to grant sentence reductions and early releases to elderly and female prisoners ahead of Eid ul Azha. A comprehensive summary detailing this initiative has been prepared and will be presented to the provincial cabinet for approval before the holiday.

Under the proposed plan, male prisoners over the age of 70 and female prisoners over the age of 60 who have completed two-thirds of their sentences will be eligible for release. Additionally, women prisoners with children under the age of five, who have also served two-thirds of their sentences, will benefit from this initiative.

Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal emphasized that these sentence reductions and early releases are contingent upon the prisoners’ good conduct during their incarceration. “Prisoners must have demonstrated good behavior and completed at least two-thirds of their sentences to be considered for this clemency,” Mengal stated.

These initiatives were highlighted during a recent visit to Lahore Central Jail by Home Secretary Mengal and Prisons Inspector General Mian Farooq Nazir. Both officials met with prisoners and assessed the facilities provided to them, ensuring that the conditions met required standards and that the prisoners’ needs were being addressed.

The Punjab government’s decision aims to offer relief and a fresh start to qualifying prisoners, reflecting a humanitarian approach during the festive period of Eidul Azha. The move is expected to positively impact the lives of many prisoners and their families, allowing them to reunite during a significant religious celebration.