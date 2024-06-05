NDMA Predicts 40-60% Higher Monsoon Rain This Year

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecasted a significant increase in monsoon rainfall this year, predicting 40 to 60 percent more rain compared to the previous year.

Northern Punjab, southern Sindh, and parts of Balochistan will likely experience more rainfall than usual this year. The prediction suggests that Sindh may get 40-60% more rain than normal, Balochistan could see abnormal rainfall, and northern Punjab may have near-normal rainfall.

Overall, Pakistan is expected to receive over 30% more rainfall than usual.

The combination of heavy rainfall and higher temperatures during the monsoon season could also trigger the melting of glaciers, potentially causing Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

NDMA has advised residents in these vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. Efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of potential flooding, such as reinforcing river embankments and enhancing drainage systems.

Residents of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been warned about significantly higher daytime temperatures, projected to be 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above the norm, along with wind and thundershowers.