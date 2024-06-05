Oppo Will Bring AI Features to All Smartphones, Unlike Samsung

Oppo views smartphones as the future’s most vital personal AI devices and has embarked on a mission to make AI accessible to everyone through its products. The company has pledged to integrate AI across all its smartphone lines, targeting 50 million users by the end of the year.

To advance its AI technology, Oppo not only develops solutions internally but also collaborates with major industry players such as Google, Microsoft, and MediaTek to enhance user experiences. It has registered over 5,000 AI-related patents, with approximately 70% focused on AI imaging technologies.

Oppo’s commitment is more than just false hype. In January, it became the first to implement a large language model (LLM) with 7 billion parameters in a smartphone—the AndesGPT model on the Find X7 series. Additionally, the company has introduced over 100 generative AI features to its smartphones this year.

Oppo is exploring the potential for synchronized AI functionalities across devices, where desktop and phone AI capabilities complement each other. The company’s collaboration with Microsoft aims to enhance the interconnectivity between desktop and phone AI systems, ensuring quick and precise interactions through both voice and text.

The company is crafting a Hybrid AI architecture that will leverage both local device processing and cloud-based AI. This is where Google’s involvement becomes crucial—the upcoming global release of the Reno 12 series and the next Find X flagship will incorporate Google’s Gemini model. These devices will also feature an AI Toolbox equipped with AI Writer and AI Recording Summary functionalities.

In partnership with MediaTek, Oppo is concentrating on the hardware aspect, specifically tuning chips to boost storage and computational efficiency in future Oppo smartphones.

