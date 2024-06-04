Oppo F27 Pro+ Details Surface on Geekbench Listing

This past weekend, details about the upcoming Oppo F27 Pro were disclosed through leaks, alongside a promotional poster indicating its official launch on June 13, together with its advanced variant, the F27 Pro+. Recently, further specifications of the F27 Pro+ have come to light.

According to a Geekbench listing, the F27 Pro+ is expected to feature the same Dimensity 7050 SoC processor as its counterpart, the F27 Pro. The tested prototype included 8 GB of RAM, though there will likely be more memory options at launch. It will also come equipped with Android 14 from the outset with ColorOS 14 on top.

According to the Camera FV-5 database, the Oppo F27 Pro+ is expected to feature a 64 MP main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and an 8 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Rumors suggest the device will boast an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, a curved AMOLED display, and a distinctive circular camera module.

The smartphone is slated for release in India together with the F27 Pro. It remains uncertain whether there will also be a standard F27 model, which could potentially launch at a later date.

Since the phone’s official launch is a little over a week away, we can expect to see more official details soon through Oppo’s teaser campaign expected to unfold over the next few days. This should confirm most, if not all of the leaked and rumored details we have heard about the phone so far, so stay tuned.