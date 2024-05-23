Oppo Reno 12 and 12 Pro Are Slimmer and Lighter But Hard to Break

Oppo’s latest Reno series phones are here, namely the Reno 12 and 12 Pro, which are thinner and lighter than their predecessors but also harder to break. These phones are the first in the Reno series to bring a quad-curved display for a high-end look.

Design and Display

Reno 12 and 12 Pro have similar displays as last year: a 6.7-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, except all sides of the screen are now curved, instead of just the left and right edges.

However, the real upgrade comes in the form of durability. The phone’s new die-cast aluminum alloy frame can handle compression better than other materials, making it more sturdy against drops. Despite the new frame, the Reno 12 and 12 Pro are actually slimmer than the Reno 11 series.

The phones also get IP68 water resistance and the screen works with wet fingers too.

Internals and Software

The Reno 12 Pro replaces the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 from the previous model in favor of a Dimensity 9200+, though both of them are flagship-grade chips. The global versions of the Reno 12 Pro will likely come with different SoCs, however. As for the vanilla model, it has a Dimensity 8250, which is essentially the older Dimensity 8200, but with a new name. Both phones offer up to 512 GB storage and 16 GB RAM.

All phones in 2024 need to have AI so it is no surprise that the Reno 12 duo has them too. These features include AI image editing to fix someone’s face in a photo, remove objects, add new objects, transcription, summarization, translation, and a lot more.

Cameras

The Pro version has a 50MP primary camera featuring an IMX890 image sensor (1/1.56”, 1.0µm pixels), along with a 50MP 2x telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

The standard model features a slightly smaller 50MP main sensor (LYT600, 1/1.95”), along with the same 50MP 2x telephoto lens and 8MP ultra-wide lens. Both phones also sport a 50MP front-facing camera.

Battery and Pricing

Both Reno 12 variants are equipped with 5,000 mAh batteries and support 80W charging. According to Oppo, the phones are designed to retain 95% of their original battery capacity even after 1,000 charge cycles.

Reno 12 has a starting price of $375 in China while the Reno 12 Pro is going for $470.

Specifications