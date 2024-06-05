Pakistan, China’s Guangdong Province to Explore Opportunities for Increased Cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday met with Meng Fanli, Party Secretary of Shenzhen Municipal Committee, and Deputy Party Secretary of Guangdong Provincial Committee in Shenzhen China.

The prime minister noted that the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and China were characterized by frequent engagement and dialogue at the leadership level, people-to-people contacts, cultural and educational exchanges.

He lauded the impressive economic growth and exemplary innovative spirit of Guangdong province. He also termed Shenzhen as a trade gateway for China’s business linkages with Pakistan. Reaffirming the time-honored all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, the two sides agreed on the need to explore opportunities for increased cooperation between Pakistan and Guangdong province particularly under CPEC.

The premier and Party Secretary Meng underlined the importance of robust linkages and exchanges between scientists, innovators and businessmen to harness the true potential for enhanced partnership in science and technology, innovation and trade and economic cooperation.

They also agreed that Pakistan-China Business Conference to be held on Wednesday can make an important contribution in this regard.