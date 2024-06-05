Power Division Officially Responds to News Regarding End of Solar Net Metering

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 5, 2024 | 3:15 pm

The Power Division has denied the rumors that the net metering policy was ending in Pakistan.

In a brief statement, it said there is no truth to such claims and no instructions have been issued by the Prime Minister on any changes to the Net Metering Policy. The Power Division lamented that news channels should’ve asked for comment before reporting such news.

ALSO READ

Contrary to the Power Division’s rebuttal, there is no denying the fact that the Prime Minister has issued special instructions on net metering tariff rationalization as authorities look to amend Net Metering Regulations and replace the entire system with a gross metering system to discourage solar use and to force consumers to switch back to grid electricity. Their aim is to manage the looming danger of capacity payments which are estimated to spike next fiscal year.

The PM has instructed the Power Division to move a summary on net metering after fine-tuning the following elements of rationalization:

  • conversion of existing net metering regime to gross billing (separate rates for import and export of units)
  • creation of separate tariff category
  • inclusion or otherwise of fixed charges
  • revision of buyback rates
  • Amendment of Net Metering Regulations
  • A dynamic formula to determine a reasonable pay-back period

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is working with PD on the proposal.

ProPK Staff

lens

