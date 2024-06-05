Saudi Arabia Arrives in Islamabad Ahead of FIFA WC Qualifier Against Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s football team has landed in Islamabad ahead of their second-leg fixture against Pakistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

The team, accompanied by renowned manager Roberto Mancini and assistant coach Yaya Toure, flew from Riyadh to Islamabad on a chartered flight. This visit marks a historic first for both the two former Manchester City legends in Pakistan.

Upon their arrival, the Saudi team was warmly welcomed by Nawaf Bin-Said Al-Malki, the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan. Mancini was presented with a bouquet as a gesture of hospitality. High-ranking officials, including IPC Secretary Zahoor Ahmed, PSB Director General Shahid Islam, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood, and PFF officials, were also present at the airport to greet the team.

The Saudi football team was escorted from the airport to their hotel under tight security arrangements to ensure their safety throughout their stay.

Saudi Arabia will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the second round of World Cup qualifying when they face Pakistan at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad in the penultimate game in Group G. The visitors could confirm their place in the third round of qualifying with a point in either of their final two fixtures, while Pakistan are yet to pick up a single point from four games.

ALSO READ Time for Azam to Catch a Break?

Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup are already over with two games still to play and will be hoping to end the round with some pride by picking up at least a point in the final two games.