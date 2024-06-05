Time for Azam to Catch a Break?

“Wicketkeeper of the tournament” in PSL just two months ago, now an absolute disaster behind the stumps in Pakistan colours. Shocking? But with his fitness, not really. We all know how destructive Azam Khan can be with the bat, but failing to replicate that form at the international stage coupled with poor wicket-keeping performance has landed him in hot waters.
Three dropped catches, one missed stumping, and a few fumbles in just the last FIVE games — that’s the kind of wicketkeeping Azam Khan’s been dishing out lately. It doesn’t matter how many runs he scores; in crunch moments, this kind of sloppiness can cost Pakistan dearly. And given our history of high-profile drops in World Cups (remember Hassan Ali and Rahat Ali against Australia?), putting Azam behind the stumps in such a tournament might just be asking for trouble.