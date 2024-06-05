Time for Azam to Catch a Break?

Azam Khan’s PSL 9 performance was “impactful”: one fifty, a strike rate of 172, nine catches, and the best keeper award. Coupled with his successful Caribbean Premier League experience, it seemed like a no-brainer to include him in the World Cup squad, especially considering Pakistan’s limited lower middle-order options. However, his recent performances have raised serious doubts.

ALSO READ Saim Over?

To accommodate Azam Khan, Pakistan relegated their best keeper of recent years to the boundary. It was a questionable decision, and the consequences have become painfully clear. But now that Rizwan has reclaimed his opening spot, it might only be a matter of time before he takes back the gloves as well. Perhaps the international stage is still too demanding for Azam Khan. Unless he improves his fitness and keeping skills, this “impact” player might have to wait for ICC to introduce the “impact player” rule at the international level, allowing him to contribute solely as a batsman.