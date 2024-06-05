USF Has So Far Invested Over Rs. 35 Billion in 26 Optical Fiber Cable Projects in Pakistan

The Universal Service Fund (USF) has initiated 26 Backhaul Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) projects nationwide since its inception.

These projects, spanning all provinces, have involved an investment exceeding Rs. 35 billion and cover 18,571.68 kilometers of optical fiber.

In Punjab, USF has launched six projects worth Rs. 8.7 billion, aiming to lay 3,416 kilometers of OFC and establish 384 nodes across six districts. Three of these projects are complete, with 2,828.35 kilometers of OFC laid, 348 nodes established, and approximately Rs. 6.55 billion disbursed. In the current fiscal year, up to the end of Q2, 482.7 kilometers of OFC have been laid, 50 nodes established, and Rs. 764.2 million disbursed.

Sindh has seen the launch of seven projects valued at Rs. 10.65 billion, targeting 5,413.64 kilometers of OFC and 514 nodes in 17 districts. Four projects are complete, with 3,783.68 kilometers of OFC laid, 374 nodes established, and Rs. 6.34 billion disbursed. In the current fiscal year, 561.4 kilometers of OFC have been laid, and 67 nodes established by the end of Q2.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six projects worth Rs. 8.34 billion have been initiated, with goals of laying 3,475 kilometers of OFC and establishing 250 nodes across 26 districts. Two projects are complete, with 2,045 kilometers of OFC laid, 108 nodes established, and Rs. 4.02 billion disbursed. Work continues on the remaining projects in the current fiscal year.

Balochistan has received seven projects amounting to Rs. 8.07 billion, targeting 6,267.04 kilometers of OFC and 124 nodes in 30 districts, including some in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Five projects are complete, with 5,870 kilometers of OFC laid, 103 nodes established, and Rs. 5.18 billion disbursed. Work progresses on two ongoing projects, with Rs. 8.2 million disbursed for milestones achieved in the current fiscal year.