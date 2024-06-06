Daraz Adds on to the Celebrations with Its Spectacular “6.6 Big Eid Sale”

As the country prepares for the joyous Eid-ul-Adha festivities, Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, is giving more reasons to celebrate with its highly anticipated “6.6 Big Eid Sale”.

This exciting campaign, running from June 6 to 12, promises the best prices, mega vouchers worth PKR 20 crore, free delivery, discounts of up to 75%, and further bank discounts of 10%. These offers ensure that customers can fulfill all their Eid shopping needs from the comfort of their homes.

The “6.6 Big Eid Sale” presents the best opportunity for savings and convenience, including Free Delivery on orders placed through exclusive vouchers up for grabs via the homepage.

Shoppers can take advantage of exclusive Mega Deals of up to 60% off on over 2 million products, spanning various categories, such as Fashion, Beauty, Groceries, Mobiles, Cooling & Heating Appliances, and more. To further enhance the Eid festivities, there are special offers on Kitchen & Dining products, BBQ Utensils, and Qurbani Essentials.

Daraz remains committed to its promise of the Best Price Guaranteed by expanding its assortment to 200,000 items during 6.6 under this offering. This extensive range ensures that every customer finds exactly what they need at the best possible price*, making Eid shopping an enjoyable and cost-effective experience.

Furthermore, for the duration of the campaign, the moneyback on products under the Best Price Guaranteed tag has been increased to 5X instead of usual 2X.

“We are thrilled to launch the ‘6.6 Big Eid Sale’ and bring incredible value to our customers during this festive season. Our goal is to make Eid shopping as convenient and enjoyable as possible, with unbeatable discounts, a wide range of products, and the assurance of the best prices. We hope our customers take full advantage of these offers and have a joyous and prosperous Eid, “stated Arusha Imtiaz, Chief Commercial Officer at Daraz Pakistan.

Don’t miss out on the “6.6 Big Eid Sale” at Daraz, where you can enjoy unparalleled savings and the convenience of online shopping during this festive season. For more information, check out the Daraz Pakistan’s Facebook page, or browse the Daraz app.