How to Watch India vs Ireland T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

Pakistan will lock horns with the co-hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas tonight as they kickstart their World Cup campaign against an in-form US side.

USA’s win over Canada in the first game depicts the danger the hosts pose. The temperament the hosts showed, turned what appeared a near-certain losing position into a comfortable victory.

Monank Patel’s men defeated Bangladesh 2-1 recently in a three-match T20I series, in the build-up to the tournament.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam’s Men in Green have struggled to get a proper training session, let alone an actual game, warm-up match.

Aaron Jones would be a problem for any bowling side, but he matches up particularly well against Pakistan. His 94 not out off 40 deliveries against Canada’s bowling attack showed how well he can play pace and spin bowling at the same time.

With Imad out and Shadab severely out of nick, Pakistan will need someone to step up in the middle order as the spine of Pakistan’s batting order after the no.3 spot looks brittle because everything depends on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Usman Khan.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 8.30 pm PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Myco LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK 3. Tapmad LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK 2. Tamasha LINK 3. Tapmad LINK

TV Streaming

1. Ten Sports —- 2. Ptv Sports —-

Region Platform North America & Canada Willow TV India Disney Hotstar & SS1 Netherlands NOS Rest of the World Sports Central Caribbean ESPN Caribbean New Zealand SkySport 1,2,3,4 Africa SuperSport Cricket

Other Countries:

Subsaharan Africa Supersport UK & Northern Ireland SkySports MENA StarzPlay, Criclife Max Sri Lanka Maharaja TV, Shakti TV

