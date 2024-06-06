KP Governor Vows to Solve Electricity-Related Problems of Hattar Industrial Estate

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday.

While talking to the FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and other members of the business community, he said that the charter of democracy has been done, and now there should be a charter of prosperity.

He said that we have to pay a lot of attention to agriculture and industry. He added that he will resolve the electricity-related problems of Hattar Industrial Estate on a priority basis. To overcome the current economic crisis, industry and agriculture will have to be facilitated by providing cheap electricity, he added.

The Federation President said on this occasion that the government should take measures on an emergency basis for the restoration of businesses and industries. The business community is paying taxes but now steps should be taken to increase the tax base and avoid imposing more taxes on the taxpayers.

He said that the highest cost of production in the region is in Pakistan. He added that because of the high-cost Pakistan cannot compete with anyone, so we have to take measures to reduce the cost of production and ease of doing business to increase exports.

Senator Mian Atiq, Chairman Capital Office Karim Aziz Malik, Zahid Latif, Shahbaz Ahmed, Coordinator Diplomatic Committee Ahmed Waheed, Chairman Coordination Malik Sohail Hussain, Muzamil Saleem, Coordinator Administration and Police Committee Yahya Sheikh, and Dr Afshan Malik were also present in the ceremony.