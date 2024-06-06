NEPRA Hikes Power Tariff By Rs. 3.3 Per Unit in Fuel Adjustment Charges

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday announced a Rs. 3.3 per unit increase in the price of electricity in fuel adjustment charges for the month of April.

According to the official notification issued by the regulator, the tariff hike will be reflected in consumer bills for the current month.

The notification also clarifies that the increase will not apply to K-Electric consumers.

Last week, the regulator first announced an increase in the price of electricity for June, July, and August bills.

Today’s hike comes despite recent calls to reduce the power cost burden on the population.