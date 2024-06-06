Nothing Confirms CMF Phone 1 Under Its Budget Brand

A few days ago, Nothing released a teaser that quickly led the Internet to piece together clues revealing the launch of a new phone. As confirmed by a new post from Nothing, the handset will be named CMF Phone 1.

ALSO READ Nothing Phone (2a) Gets Special Edition With New Look

The poster highlights that Nothing has concentrated on design aspects typically ignored by major manufacturers. While it might be a bit of a leap, we interpret this as an indirect confirmation of the unique design feature that was leaked recently.

Two posts on X unveiled detailed specifications of the CMF Phone 1 and suggested a design feature that supports the attachment of specific proprietary accessories, a claim supported by both old and new teaser images.

The latest teaser indicates an imminent launch, while a report from June 4 specifies that the release is scheduled for July, with an initial price range of approximately $249-279.

What about Nothing Phone (3)?

The Nothing Phone (3) has been significantly delayed from its expected launch date of July 2024 to sometime next year. This was confirmed through an announcement shared by Nothing CEO Carl Pei, who also explained the delay.

Pei said that smartphone makers are jumping to add generative AI features to their smartphones, and while they could easily ship their phones with the same thing immediately, they want to: “Redefine the user interface to enable a highly personalized and dynamic user experience as AI is integrated at a system level across smartphones.”

This could include a dynamic homescreen that can show you all relevant information at a glance, instead of just launching apps for you.