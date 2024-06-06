Fact Check: Nothing is Not Launching Phone (3) Next Month

Earlier this week, we reported that Nothing is likely going to launch Phone (3) next month, based on a recent teaser. The Phone (2) launched in July last year, and almost everyone expected to see Phone (3) in July once again, but that’s not happening.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has announced that Nothing Phone (3) is not launching until 2025, a significant delay from the company’s usual roadmap for high-end phones, but Pei has explained why.

Rather than rushing to launch the phone next month and heavily promoting its AI features, as is common among many companies today, Nothing is opting for a more deliberate approach to:

Redefine the user interface to enable a highly personalized and dynamic user experience as AI is integrated at a system level across smartphones.

Nothing did not reveal what’s coming as part of this “dynamic user experience”, but did showcase one of the ideas it is currently experimenting with. This would be a dynamic homescreen that is more than just a launcher for apps. This homescreen is going to be smart enough to show all the relevant information to you at a glance with real-time updates and more. Check it out in the video shared in Carl Pei’s announcement tweet at 2:02.

On the other hand, it is quite possible that the sales for the Nothing Phone (2) were significantly lower than expected. Considering the greater success of the Nothing Phone (2a), the company may be hesitant to introduce the Phone (3) for fear it might mirror the lackluster sales performance of the Phone (2). Nothing may be hoping to circumvent that with new types of AI features.