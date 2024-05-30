Nothing Phone (2a) Gets Special Edition With New Look

Nothing Phone (2a) teased a new color variant a few days ago, and it is now official. Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition features the most extensive color range yet on a Nothing phone with vibrant red, yellow, and blue accents throughout its design.

Alongside these new color accents, the Special Edition phone maintains Nothing’s iconic transparent design language. According to the company’s official press release, the Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition “celebrates primary colors and their place within Nothing’s brand identity.”

While these three accent colors have been featured separately in previous Nothing products, they’ve never been combined in this particular arrangement until now.

Design Director at Nothing, Adam Bates, said:

We are very happy to unveil Phone (2a) Special Edition. The first product to explore our palette of the primary colors; red, blue and yellow. Its overall aesthetic references some of our design heroes from the past, whilst creating a new expression for a smartphone. Elevating a functional device into a striking piece of art.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition has a starting price of €379 and can be grabbed from Nothing’s official website, though this version is only available in a limited quantity. It comes with only 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

In terms of specifications, the Special Edition is no different from the vanilla model with its Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, and 50MP OIS main camera, accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide and a 32MP selfie camera. The screen is a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging and runs on Android 14.