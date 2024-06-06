Pakistan Likely to Increase Flights to Iraq Soon

Iraqi Airways has approached the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan, seeking an increase in flight frequency during Muharram-ul-Haram due to a surge in travelers during this period.

Iraqi Airways has highlighted the significant influx of zaireen traveling to Iraq during Muharram-ul-Haram to visit religious sites. The request for increased flight frequency is currently under consideration by the CAA authorities.

Earlier in 2022, Pakistan and Iraq agreed to initiate a ferry service between Basra and Karachi to facilitate Pakistani zaireen (pilgrims) traveling to Iraq. This decision was made during a meeting between the former interior minister Rana Sanaullah and Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta.

In separate news, the two countries recently signed a landmark defense agreement in Baghdad for defense cooperation.

Under the agreement, Pakistan will provide twelve MFI-Mushaq trainer aircraft and twelve JF-Thunder Block III fighter jets to the Iraqi Air Force.

According to credible sources in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the agreement for the $1.8 billion deal was reached during talks between Pakistan Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar, and his counterpart in the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.