Arrival of Saudi Arabia Marks A Historic Day For Pakistan Football, Says PFF Chairman

PFF Normalisation Committee chairman Mr. Haroon Malik expressed his thoughts on the arrival of Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia in Islamabad on Wednesday for the FIFA World Cup qualifier match Round 2.

“Today is a significant day for Pakistan football, it is an honor to host a team like Saudi Arabia and for the first time, they will Pakistan for a FIFA World Cup qualifier game.” said the PFF Chairman.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Arrives in Islamabad Ahead of FIFA WC Qualifier Against Pakistan

Malik said that for the first time in history, a team that has already qualified for the World Cup in the past will visit Pakistan which is a great achievement for the country.

“This will be the first time that Jinnah Stadium will host a match at night under floodlights and I want to thank all the football fans of Pakistan who keep the game alive in this country through their passion. They are the reason that we want to deliver such experiences for you.”

PFF chairman said that football fans should come to the stadium and support the national team, however, he emphasized that if the fans cannot reach the stadium then they should tune in to witness the match on television as it will be broadcast.

ALSO READ PFF Announces Final 24-Man Squad For FIFA World Cup Qualifier Matches

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have only met each other two times in history prior to this match, their first meeting was in May 1978 where Pakistan lost 6-0 whereas the latest meeting between the two sides was in November last year in the FIFA World Cup qualifier match where the Shaheens lost 4-0 at the hands of the Green Falcons.

FIFA World Cup qualifier match round 2 will be held at Jinnah Stadium at 8.30 pm PST.