Nvidia Beats Apple to Become Second Most Valuable Company in the World

American chip-making giant Nvidia’s valuation has been skyrocketing ever since the AI boom since it is the biggest AI chip provider for the tech industry. It has now surpassed Apple to become the second most valuable company in the world with a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, slightly ahead of Apple’s $3 trillion.

With its top-performing H100 chip, Nvidia has taken a commanding lead in the AI sector, resulting in a continuous increase in its market value. The company first reached a $1 trillion valuation in May 2023 and then soared past $2 trillion in February of this year, overtaking both Amazon and Alphabet in terms of value.

Needless to say, Nvidia is drowning in money at the moment. The chipmaker reported an impressive $14 billion profit last month thanks to all the AI chips it’s selling. It only makes sense that Nvidia announced it will be making AI chips every year now, starting with the Blackwell B200 GPU that’s expected later this year.

Company CEO Jensen Huang said during the Q1 2025 earnings call:

I can announce that after Blackwell, there’s another chip. We’re on a one-year rhythm.

Nvidia is only behind Microsoft now, which became the most valuable company in the world back in January this year at a valuation of $2.89 trillion, but currently, the Windows maker’s capitalization stands at $3.15 trillion. Nvidia’s stock price is over $1,220 per share, but there are plans for a stock split on June 7th.

Nvidia not only dominates the AI chip market but nearly has a monopoly in the sector with a market share somewhere between 70% and 95%, according to stats reported by CNBC.