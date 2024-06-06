Pakistan Vs. USA Preview – American Fans’ First Taste of Top-Level Cricket

Pakistan vs. USA is about to be the biggest test yet for the young USA team, and it is guaranteed to be an exciting watch for American fans. Even though they’re not at the peak of their powers right now, Pakistan is still a top-tier team and last edition’s finalists, fielding a lineup filled with popular superstars like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

These guys are crowd-pullers, so expect a packed house for this one. It’s a chance for USA Cricket to showcase their skills against one of the best in the world, and for the fans, it’s an opportunity to witness world-class cricket on their home turf.

The game will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, a venue that recently witnessed a run-fest as the USA chased down a target of 195 in just 17.4 overs, thanks in large part to Aaron Jones’ 40-ball 94*. The pitch seems to be a haven for batsmen, but fast bowlers should also find some joy with the new ball.

The weather forecast for Thursday predicts clear skies, paving the way for a full match. Pakistani fans will be particularly relieved, having endured the frustration of three washouts in their previous seven T20Is.

USA will be riding high after their opening-day victory over Canada and their recent 2-1 series win against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be approaching this match with caution, having won just one of their last five T20I series. Their recent struggles in Ireland and the UK, including losses to Ireland and England, have exposed vulnerabilities and a lack of consistent form.

Team News

The USA, fresh off their victory over Canada, are injury-free and unlikely to change their winning lineup, especially since they’re playing at the same venue again.

Captain Babar Azam confirmed on Tuesday that Imad Wasim hasn’t recovered from a right rib strain sustained in training. This presents a challenge for Pakistan, as Wasim had been in stellar form with both bat and ball against England in their last series. Since coming out of retirement, he’s taken five wickets at an economy rate of 6.84 and scored 49 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 175. He’s arguably been Pakistan’s best spinner this year. His likely replacement, Abrar Ahmed, could be a wildcard. While his mystery spin might trouble the USA batters, it remains to be seen if he can fill Wasim’s shoes.

Probable XIs:

USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (capt), Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

PAKISTAN: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed

Although these two teams have never faced each other in an official match, some players are familiar with each other’s skills, thanks to the numerous T20 leagues around the world. Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, for instance, got a taste of Corey Anderson’s talent while playing alongside him for the San Francisco Unicorns in last year’s Major League Cricket.

The former Kiwi international had a standout performance in the tournament, averaging 47 with a strike rate exceeding 145. This prior experience could prove valuable for Pakistan as they prepare to face Anderson and the rest of the USA squad.

Another intriguing matchup to watch out for is the Pakistani batters’ face-off against Harmeet Singh. The left-arm spinner was the most economical bowler in the USA’s match against Canada, with figures of 1-27. Given Pakistan’s recent struggles against spin, this encounter could get spicy.

However, if Pakistan plays even at 50% of their potential, this USA side shouldn’t pose too much of a threat. But with Pakistan, you never know. Ideally, they’d want to win the toss and bowl first, getting a feel for the conditions and putting the USA on the back foot with early wickets. Then, they could let their batters chase, a formula that’s been working for them of late.