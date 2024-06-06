PTA Conducts Raid Against Illegal Issuance of SIMs in DG Khan

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 6, 2024 | 6:47 pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office, Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against franchisee of Telenor located on Jampur Road, DG Khan.

The franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs. During the raid, 17 BVS devices, 1 laptop, 360 active SIMs and 1,000 scanned soft images of finger/thumb impressions from laptops were seized as evidence. Two persons were apprehended on the premises by the FIA, which is currently investigating the matter further.

PTA had filed complaints with FIA earlier based on information regarding illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel. The raids signify the Authority’s dedication to eradicate the illegal issuance of SIMs, PTA said in a statement.

